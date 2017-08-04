Philippe Coutinho Is Great Player – Former Barcelona Star Backs Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Barcelona defender Edmilson feels that Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has improved as a player and would be a good addition to the ranks at the Camp Nou.



Barcelona are interested in signing Coutinho this summer and have sent officials to England in an effort to convince Liverpool to sell.











The Catalans are flush with cash after banking €222m for Neymar and Edmilson thinks Coutinho would be a good buy for the Camp Nou club.



"Philippe Coutinho is a great player", Edmilson said on El Transistor.





"He has improved a lot and would be a good addition for Barcelona", he added.