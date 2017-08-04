XRegister
X
04/08/2017 - 23:13 BST

Philippe Coutinho Is Great Player – Former Barcelona Star Backs Swoop

 




Former Barcelona defender Edmilson feels that Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has improved as a player and would be a good addition to the ranks at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in signing Coutinho this summer and have sent officials to England in an effort to convince Liverpool to sell.




The Catalans are flush with cash after banking €222m for Neymar and Edmilson thinks Coutinho would be a good buy for the Camp Nou club.

"Philippe Coutinho is a great player", Edmilson said on El Transistor.
 


"He has improved a lot and would be a good addition for Barcelona", he added.

The Brazilian also had his say on countryman Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee and believes that the forward has taken a step down by leaving Barcelona.

"It is very difficult when a person makes decisions. Neymar has gone to a club that have paid his clause.

"If there are people that will pay that value that exists in the clause….for Barcelona it is also a good operation.

"But with all due respect, PSG have a great team, but they are still a step lower."

Neymar was presented as a PSG player on Friday and has signed a five-year contract with the French giants, for whom he will wear the number 10.

It remains to be seen if Coutinho is signed by Barcelona as a replacement of sorts for his countryman.
 