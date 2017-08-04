Playing At Wembley Will Be Brilliant Says Excited Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier believes Spurs playing their home matches at Wembley this season will be "brilliant".



Due to the building of a new ground on the site of their old White Hart Lane stadium, Spurs will play their domestic and European games at Wembley in the forthcoming campaign.











The ground is not new to the north London club, who played at Wembley while in Europe last term, but they will have another taste of the stadium for the new season this weekend when Juventus provide the opposition in a friendly fixture.



Trippier is relishing Tottenham making Wembley their home, starting with welcoming Juventus to the ground, something he knows will provide a test.





" It’s going to be brilliant this year", the defender told his club's official site.