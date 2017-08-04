XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/08/2017 - 13:45 BST

Port Vale Loan Option For Leeds United Talent After New Contract Signed

 




Tyler Denton has joined Kalvin Phillips in signing a new contract with Leeds United and is now expected to be sent out on loan.

Midfielder Phillips has put pen to paper on a contract until the summer of 2021 and Denton has also penned a fresh deal at Elland Road, in a move welcomed by club chairman Andrea Radrizzani.




Radrizzani posted a photograph of himself with Phillips and Denton and wrote: "Happy to extend the contracts of those two nice lads Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton. Congrats."

Now Denton has secured his future at Leeds, he is set to move out on loan.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, League Two side Port Vale are keen to secure the left-back.

Denton has struggled for playing time at Leeds and though it had been thought his chances would grow following the departure of Charlie Taylor, he is set to go out on loan.

Leeds have been linked with signing a left-back on loan this summer in the shape of Manchester United's Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
 