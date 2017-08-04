XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/08/2017 - 15:09 BST

Roma Put Seven-Day Time Limit On Efforts To Sign Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma are ready to wait another seven days to take Arsenal linked Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City before then switching their focus to other targets.

The Giallorossi have submitted a number of bids to Leicester in an attempt to sign the winger, who is happy to move to Serie A if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.




Roma and Leicester do not have an agreement though and the Italian giants are soon to move on to other targets.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the Giallorossi have decided to give their pursuit of Mahrez just another seven days to be successful.
 


If there is no breakthrough then last season's Serie A runners-up will move on to other options, which they are not short of.

Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor is on Roma's radar, while Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado is an option.

And Real Madrid wide-man Lucas Vazquez is another potential signing for Roma.

Mahrez has been strongly linked with Arsenal throughout the summer, but Arsene Wenger's men appear to have not yet made a firm move to take the Algeria international to the Emirates Stadium.
 