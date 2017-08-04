Stoke City Push Firmly Into Race For West Ham Target Mario Lemina

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City have pushed into the thick of the race for out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, who is also wanted by West Ham United.



Lemina struggled for playing time in Turin last season and is surplus to requirements for the Bianconeri this summer, meaning he can leave the Serie A giants for the right price.











A number of clubs, including Turkish outfit Galatasaray, who have had an offer refused by Juventus, are keen on Lemina, but the strongest interest from England has come from West Ham.



However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, in recent days Stoke have aggressively pushed into the chase as they look to take Lemina to the Potteries.





Stoke boss Mark Hughes is an admirer of the former Marseille midfielder is wants to add him to the ranks at the bet365 Stadium .