West Brom Given Andrea Ranocchia Encouragement

West Brom linked defender Andrea Ranocchia favours a return to the Premier League, but it is Genoa who are currently leading the race for his signature.



Ranocchia impressed while on loan at Hull City last season, even though he was unable to help the Tigers avoid relegation down to the Championship.











He was targeted by Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town earlier this summer, but was reportedly not keen on linking up with David Wagner's men.



Ranocchia has continued to be linked with Tony Pulis' West Brom and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, wants to move back to the Premier League.





However, it is claimed to be Genoa who are the furthest advanced in a move to sign the centre-back .