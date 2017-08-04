Worst Experience Ever – Bayern Munich Star Still Feeling Pain of Liverpool Thrashing

Follow @insidefutbol





Mats Hummels admits that Bayern Munich's 3-0 friendly drubbing at the hands of Liverpool at the Allianz Arena was the worst game he has experienced at the club.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool met Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup in Munich and the Reds ran out comfortable winners with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.











The manner with which Liverpool eased past the Bavarians upset the home fans, who then booed when Napoli beat Bayern Munich 2-0 the following day, something Hummels thinks came about because the loss to the Reds was still fresh in the memory.



Hummels said on Omnisport: "We made it far too easy for Liverpool, and it was the worst game that I had ever experienced at Bayern.





" Looking at who was on the pitch [as we had an inexperienced team], they [the boos] were badly timed", he continued.