Worst Experience Ever – Bayern Munich Star Still Feeling Pain of Liverpool Thrashing

Mats Hummels admits that Bayern Munich's 3-0 friendly drubbing at the hands of Liverpool at the Allianz Arena was the worst game he has experienced at the club.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool met Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup in Munich and the Reds ran out comfortable winners with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.
The manner with which Liverpool eased past the Bavarians upset the home fans, who then booed when Napoli beat Bayern Munich 2-0 the following day, something Hummels thinks came about because the loss to the Reds was still fresh in the memory.
Hummels said on Omnisport: "We made it far too easy for Liverpool, and it was the worst game that I had ever experienced at Bayern.
"Looking at who was on the pitch [as we had an inexperienced team], they [the boos] were badly timed", he continued.
"Let's put it this way: perhaps it's taken them 20 hours and they were still upset after yesterday. We have to accept that.
"Sometimes it's good to get a shot across the bows but we've had two or three and that's enough now, otherwise it'll be a really difficult August", Hummels added.
Bayern Munich will have the chance to bounce back when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup this coming weekend, a game then followed by a German Cup outing against Chemnitzer.
The club's opening Bundesliga clash sees Bayer Leverkusen welcomed to the Allianz Arena later this month.