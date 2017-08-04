Writing On Wall For Leeds United Star With Squad Number Snub

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not given a squad number to midfielder Toumani Diagouraga in a clear sign he is on his way out of the club.



The Whites have announced their squad numbers for the new season and Diagouraga, who is under contract with Leeds until next summer, is not on the list.











New goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has been given the number 13 shirt, while on-loan defender Matthew Pennington takes number 5. Another new boy, Vurnon Anita, is handed number 8, while forward Samu Saiz will sport the number 21 shirt this season.



Winger Ezgjan Alioski, signed from Lugano, will wear number 10, while young striker Caleb Ekuban is handed the number 45 shirt.





There is a boost for out-of-favour striker Marcus Antonsson, who will wear the number 12 shirt.