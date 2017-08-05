XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/08/2017 - 18:55 BST

A Waste Of Time – Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Scouting Mission Outcome

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his assistants Peter Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac all but wasted their time going to Germany on a scouting mission to watch Hoffenheim.

The Reds have been drawn against Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff round and Klopp decided that rather than having Krawietz and Buvac at his side as Liverpool play Athletic Bilbao in a friendly in Dublin, they would be better served by a scouting trip to Germany.




But Klopp feels that the duo near enough wasted their time because the friendly between Hoffenheim and Bologna saw the Germans 2-0 up after 25 minutes and the Italians reduced to ten men.

However, Klopp does feel the trip made sense as Liverpool assess the Bundesliga side.
 


"Yes, they are in Hoffenheim", Klopp told his club's official site.

"They watched [Hoffenheim v] Bologna, but after 20 minutes it was 2-0 Hoffenheim and after 25 minutes there was a red card for Bologna.

"That’s more or less a waste of time!

"But it makes sense that they go there and see the team – they are really good", he added.

Hoffenheim ran out eventual 3-0 winners over Bologna in the friendly clash, with their third goal being scored by former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry.
 