A Waste Of Time – Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Scouting Mission Outcome

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his assistants Peter Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac all but wasted their time going to Germany on a scouting mission to watch Hoffenheim.



The Reds have been drawn against Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff round and Klopp decided that rather than having Krawietz and Buvac at his side as Liverpool play Athletic Bilbao in a friendly in Dublin, they would be better served by a scouting trip to Germany.











But Klopp feels that the duo near enough wasted their time because the friendly between Hoffenheim and Bologna saw the Germans 2-0 up after 25 minutes and the Italians reduced to ten men.



However, Klopp does feel the trip made sense as Liverpool assess the Bundesliga side.





" Yes, they are in Hoffenheim", Klopp told his club's official site.