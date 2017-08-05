Alberto Moreno Is 100% Back – Jurgen Klopp Indicates No Need For Further Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels he has new players in his squad without even having to dip into the transfer market in a sign the Reds' may have done their last deal of the window.



Reds owners Fenway Sports Group have increasingly come in for criticism for not spending money and, despite Klopp guiding Liverpool into the Champions League, the club look set to continue in the same vein.











Klopp has added left-back Andrew Robertson, winger Mohamed Salah and striker Dominic Solanke to his squad in the summer window, but speculation of further additions has died down.



And Klopp appears willing not to rock the boat as he claimed following Liverpool's 3-1 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao that he has new options in his squad without having to make more signings.





" We’ve always said that until August 31 we’ll run through the world with open eyes, that’s clear, but it’s not us alone who decides about these things. It’s all about other clubs [too]" , Klopp told his post-match press conference.