Alberto Moreno Is 100% Back – Jurgen Klopp Indicates No Need For Further Signings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels he has new players in his squad without even having to dip into the transfer market in a sign the Reds' may have done their last deal of the window.
Reds owners Fenway Sports Group have increasingly come in for criticism for not spending money and, despite Klopp guiding Liverpool into the Champions League, the club look set to continue in the same vein.
Klopp has added left-back Andrew Robertson, winger Mohamed Salah and striker Dominic Solanke to his squad in the summer window, but speculation of further additions has died down.
And Klopp appears willing not to rock the boat as he claimed following Liverpool's 3-1 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao that he has new options in his squad without having to make more signings.
"We’ve always said that until August 31 we’ll run through the world with open eyes, that’s clear, but it’s not us alone who decides about these things. It’s all about other clubs [too]" , Klopp told his post-match press conference.
"Our situation, I thought today and this pre-season brought us new players, if you want. Alberto Moreno is 100 per cent back, which is very nice after a really difficult year.
"Andrew Robertson shows all the skills he has, of course he still has to adapt to our way of playing but you can already see what a threat he can be offensively.
"That means [James Milner] Millie is free for midfield, so without being in the transfer market we have a new midfield player, which is nice.
"Dom Solanke…I think he’s already shown that he’s ready for some adult football.
"Ryan Kent, I’ve known him for one-and-a-half years and last year he developed unbelievably well and this pre-season is completely different to last pre-season, he’s completely showed up now.
"So, without paying too much money or the highest transfer fees we have additions in the squad. That’s good", Klopp added.
Liverpool have a tough Champions League playoff round tie against Bundesliga club Hoffenheim to navigate before they reach the lucrative group stage, but before then the Premier League kicks off with Klopp taking the Reds to Vicarage Road to play Watford.