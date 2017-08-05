Arsenal Target Ousmane Dembele Can’t Hide Barcelona Admiration

Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele admits he is flattered to be linked with a move to Barcelona.
The Catalan giants are zeroing in on the Borussia Dortmund talent after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222m deal earlier this week.
Dortmund knocked back bids from Arsenal and PSG for Dembele earlier this summer and do not want to let him leave, but the forward appears to have sent a come-and-get-me message to Barcelona.
"I've seen it in the press and it's a great club", Dembele was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.
"All players would like to play in a team like that", he admitted.
"It's a pleasure to be able to see your name on the list of players that Barca wants, we'll see what happens."
Barcelona are looking to make a splash this month and use the money received for Neymar to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the new season in Spain.
The Catalan giants are also keen on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but the Reds have so far insisted the Brazilian is not for sale.
Chelsea's Eden Hazard has also been mooted as a potential Neymar replacement at the Camp Nou.