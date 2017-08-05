Arsenal Target Ousmane Dembele Can’t Hide Barcelona Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele admits he is flattered to be linked with a move to Barcelona.



The Catalan giants are zeroing in on the Borussia Dortmund talent after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222m deal earlier this week.











Dortmund knocked back bids from Arsenal and PSG for Dembele earlier this summer and do not want to let him leave, but the forward appears to have sent a come-and-get-me message to Barcelona.



"I've seen it in the press and it's a great club", Dembele was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.





" All players would like to play in a team like that", he admitted.