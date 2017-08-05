Aston Villa, Leeds United and Middlesbrough Could Be Left Disappointed In Ryan Kent Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that in-demand Ryan Kent may not leave the club on a fresh loan deal this summer, in what is bad news for the winger's Championship suitors.



Kent impressed hugely with his performances while on loan with Barnsley in the Championship last term and is being chased by Leeds United, Aston Villa, Hull City and Middlesbrough.











But the winger has made an impression on Reds boss Klopp throughout pre-season and was in action for Liverpool on Saturday in a friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.



Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners over the Spaniards and Klopp dropped a clear hint that he is considering keeping Kent at Anfield for the forthcoming campaign.





" Ryan Kent, I’ve known him for one-and-a-half years and last year he developed unbelievably well and this pre-season is completely different to last pre-season, he’s completely showed up now", Klopp said in his post-match press conference.