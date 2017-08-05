XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/08/2017 - 12:32 BST

Barcelona Waiting For Liverpool Response To Second Philippe Coutinho Bid

 




Philippe Coutinho’s agent is waiting for Liverpool’s response to Barcelona’s latest bid for the Brazil midfielder.

After losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m, Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure their targets in the final month of the transfer window.




Coutinho is a top target for the Catalan giants and they already have a deal in place with the player, who has reportedly privately told Liverpool that he wants to join Barcelona.

The Reds have been insistent on holding on to Coutinho and have already rejected a bid of around €80m from Barcelona for the Brazil international midfielder.
 


However, the Catalan giants have not gone away and it has been claimed they have transmitted their second bid worth €100m through the player’s agent to Liverpool.  

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho’s agent is now waiting for a response from Liverpool, but there is optimism that Barcelona will get their man by the time the transfer window shuts on 31st August.

Coutinho has not travelled to Dublin with the rest of the Liverpool squad for a pre-season friendly, citing a minor injury, but there are suggestions that there is more than meets the eye.

Liverpool are reportedly demanding a fee of around €120m from Barcelona for the 25-year-old midfielder.
 