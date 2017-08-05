XRegister
05/08/2017 - 18:36 BST

Claim From France: Celtic Move For French Midfielder Would Be Surprise

 




Celtic target Yann Bodiger moving to the Scottish champions from Toulouse would come as a surprise, it has been claimed.

Brendan Rodgers' men are showing interest in the defensive midfielder ahead of potentially making a bid to take him to Celtic Park this summer.




With Celtic looking to reach the group stage of the Champions League by seeing off FC Astana in the playoff round, Rodgers has been tipped to re-enter the transfer market.

But if Bodiger left for Scotland, it would be a surprise, according to French outlet Foot01.
 


Bodiger only signed a new two-year extension to his current contract recently and as such, it is claimed a switch would be a shock and out of the blue.

The 22-year-old is under contract with Toulouse until the summer of 2020 and has given no hint he is thinking about leaving the French club.

Bodiger played in Toulouse's Ligue 1 opener against Monaco on Friday night.

The midfielder was brought off the bench in the 64th minute of his side's 3-2 defeat against the Ligue 1 champions.
 