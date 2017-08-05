Galatasaray Pushing To Sign Manchester City Starlet

Turkish giants Galatasaray are pushing to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on a permanent deal, with the Belgian open to the switch.
The 22-year-old has had a series of loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium, with time spent at Celtic, Galatasaray and Sunderland.
Galatasaray have not forgotten Denayer's potential and want to take him back to the Turk Telekom Arena.
According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Denayer is open to the switch, which could help to smooth the way to a potential deal.
Manchester City were looking to send Denayer on loan to Spanish club Girona, but that option is now off the table for the centre-back.
Denayer has a further three years left to run on his contract with the Citizens and made 24 appearances in the Premier League on loan at Sunderland last season.
Still just 22 years old, Denayer made 28 appearances for Galatasarary during his time at Turkey and could yet add to the figure if he makes the move this summer.