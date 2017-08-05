Galatasaray Pushing To Sign Manchester City Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Galatasaray are pushing to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on a permanent deal, with the Belgian open to the switch.



The 22-year-old has had a series of loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium, with time spent at Celtic, Galatasaray and Sunderland.











Galatasaray have not forgotten Denayer's potential and want to take him back to the Turk Telekom Arena.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Denayer is open to the switch, which could help to smooth the way to a potential deal.





Manchester City were looking to send Denayer on loan to Spanish club Girona, but that option is now off the table for the centre-back .