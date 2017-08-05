Get Diego Costa – AC Milan Urged To Go All Out For Striker By Former Rossoneri Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former AC Milan goalkeeper Mario Ielpo has urged the Rossoneri to try and get their hands on Chelsea striker Diego Costa this summer.



Costa is expected to leave Chelsea after a very public falling out with Antonio Conte and is expected to slap in a transfer request soon to push his way out of the club.











However, the striker has also made it clear that he just wants to return to Atletico Madrid and is not even entertaining thoughts of joining any other club despite interest in him.



AC Milan have been keen on him and super agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to convince the player to move to the Rossoneri, but he is yet to change the striker’s mind about Atletico Madrid.





But Ielpo wants the Rossoneri to get their hands on Costa as he believes the striker is a proven commodity at the top level and would be a perfect signing for AC Milan this summer.

Asked about the striker he wants at AC Milan, the former goalkeeper told Italian radio station TMW Radio: “For me the top choice should be Diego Costa.



“He is an internationally proven striker who would be great for the club.



"Obviously even [Fiorentina’s Nikola] Kalinic would not be bad and he is an interesting player in his own right.



“However, the former Atletico Madrid player would be the cherry on the top.”

