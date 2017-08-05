He Has Different Life – Portuguese Club’s President Not Expecting Jose Mourinho Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Vitoria Setubal president Fernando Oliveira does not see Jose Mourinho returning to take charge of the Portuguese outfit later in his career.



The current Manchester United manager is a native of Setubal and started his coaching career with his local team Vitoria Setubal as their youth team boss in the early 1990s.











He later joined Estrela da Amadora as Manuel Fernandes’ assistant and from there on his career took him to European giants such as FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.



However, there have always been suggestions that Mourinho will one day return to take charge of Vitoria Setubal towards the end of his career, but Oliveira does not believe it is going to happen.





The Vitoria Setubal supremo feels the 54-year-old is too focused on winning trophies to join a club such as his own at any point in his career.

Oliveira told Diario Noticias when asked whether he ever sees the Portuguese boss returning to Vitoria: “Mourinho likes to win.



“He always worries about whether he is winning or not, but his life is different.



“Then Manuel Fernandes took him as his assistant to Estrela da Amadora and now he is at Manchester [United].”



Mourinho added two more trophies to his cabinet in his first season at Manchester United with the Europa League and the EFL Cup triumph.

