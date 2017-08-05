I’d Like To Talk To Roma – Arsenal Wing Target Riyad Mahrez

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez admits that he is waiting for Leicester City to accept an offer from Roma before he can talk to the Serie A giants.



The Algerian has been widely linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer, with Arsenal believed to be keen to take him to London.











However, Roma have been the ones who have been putting in all the legwork in the pursuit to sign him and returned to the negotiating table with Leicester on Friday with another offer of around €35m.



Roma sporting director Monchi has been vocal about the club’s interest in Mahrez and there are suggestions that the player is also intrigued at the possibility of moving to Italy.





The winger has revealed his interest in the Serie A giants and admits that he is waiting for the Foxes to reach an agreement over a fee with Roma before he can talk to them

Asked about interest from Roma, Mahrez said on Sky Sports News HQ: "They're a great club who I'd like to talk to.



“I can’t until Leicester accept a deal."



Mahrez has already reportedly agreed the terms of a contract with Roma and is waiting for the two clubs to work out a fee.

