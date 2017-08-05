XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/08/2017 - 14:18 BST

If He’d Quoted Less He’d Already Be At Everton – Agent Blasts Sporting Director Over Striker Talks

 




Agent Vincenzo Morabito has taken a swipe at Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli for pricing striker Duvan Zapata out of a move to Everton.

Everton showed interest in signing the Napoli hitman earlier this summer and were in touch with agent Morabito over a potential move to Merseyside for the 26-year-old.




The intermediary booked a meeting with Giuntoli to discuss Zapata, but the price quoted scared Everton off and Morabito is sure if the Napoli deal-maker had set a more realistic price then the striker would be at Goodison Park now.

Morabito explained to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: "For Zapata, I came forward with Everton. I met Giuntoli in a reasonably well-known hotel in Milan and he asked for €30m.
 


"Sometimes I think we should not let some opportunities get away", the agent continued.

"If he had asked for €20m then he [Zapata] would already be in England."

Zapata is on the books at Napoli, but at the end of last season finished a two-year loan spell at Udinese.

The Colombian turned out for Udinese in all 38 of their Serie A games last term and hit the back of the net ten times, also providing five assists for his team-mates.

Zapata has a further three years to run on his contract with Napoli and it remains to be seen whether Everton, who are still in the market for a striker and are keen on Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, come back to the table.
 