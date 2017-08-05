If He’d Quoted Less He’d Already Be At Everton – Agent Blasts Sporting Director Over Striker Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Agent Vincenzo Morabito has taken a swipe at Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli for pricing striker Duvan Zapata out of a move to Everton.



Everton showed interest in signing the Napoli hitman earlier this summer and were in touch with agent Morabito over a potential move to Merseyside for the 26-year-old.











The intermediary booked a meeting with Giuntoli to discuss Zapata, but the price quoted scared Everton off and Morabito is sure if the Napoli deal-maker had set a more realistic price then the striker would be at Goodison Park now.



Morabito explained to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: "For Zapata, I came forward with Everton. I met Giuntoli in a reasonably well-known hotel in Milan and he asked for €30m.





"Sometimes I think we should not let some opportunities get away", the agent continued .