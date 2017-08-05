I’ve Spoken To Roma’s Sporting Director – Agent of Newcastle Target Lucas Perez Ends Giallorossi Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Perez’s agent has insisted that Roma are not looking to sign the Arsenal striker in the final month of the window.



The Spaniard is keen to end his torrid time in north London after a harrowing season in England where he played very little football following last summer’s move from Deportivo La Coruna.











Deportivo want to re-sign Perez, while Sevilla are also keen. Newcastle United have been heavily linked with launching a bid to keep Perez in the Premier League, but of late Roma are claimed to have joined the race.



He has been reportedly offered to the Giallorossi and the Serie A giants are considering the option, but his agent has stressed Roma are not after his client this summer.





Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, the striker’s agent, insisted that he has spoken with Roma sporting director Monchi and confirmed that the club are not looking for an attacker such as Perez.

Perez’s agent told Romanews WebRadio: “I am a friend of Monchi and he is not looking for an attacker like Lucas.



“He was interested in him when he was at Sevilla but now, Roma don’t need a player with his qualities so I don’t know how his name came into the newspapers.



“I can assure you Roma are not looking at a player like him.



"I spoke to Monchi a number of times and he has confirmed it.”



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is ready to sell Perez this summer, but the Gunners want €15m.

