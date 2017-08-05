Jack Wilshere Decision Not Made Yet Says Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the decision over whether Jack Wilshere will stay at the club for the forthcoming season is not yet made.



Wilshere spent last term on loan at Bournemouth and has been linked with a permanent exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer, with a number of clubs, including from Serie A, interested.











Wenger admits he has a difficult conversation to come with Wilshere and is keen for the midfielder to have the best career he can, which will mean having the chance to play.



"That decision is not completely made. I want him to have a chance to play", Wenger was quoted as saying by the Press Association when asked if Wilshere will play for Arsenal this term.





" We have to sit down together and see where we go from there. Yes [it will be a difficult conversation]", he continued.