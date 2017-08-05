Jack Wilshere Decision Not Made Yet Says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the decision over whether Jack Wilshere will stay at the club for the forthcoming season is not yet made.
Wilshere spent last term on loan at Bournemouth and has been linked with a permanent exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer, with a number of clubs, including from Serie A, interested.
Wenger admits he has a difficult conversation to come with Wilshere and is keen for the midfielder to have the best career he can, which will mean having the chance to play.
"That decision is not completely made. I want him to have a chance to play", Wenger was quoted as saying by the Press Association when asked if Wilshere will play for Arsenal this term.
"We have to sit down together and see where we go from there. Yes [it will be a difficult conversation]", he continued.
"It [his chance] is not passed because he has the talent to be regular, but he has to come back to competition in a consistent way.
"We have to decide that a bit later. I wanted first him to come back, he is coming out of a fracture.
"He has gone through difficult times, I want him to have the career he can have and I am quite open on that", Wenger added.
Wilshere has struggled with injuries in recent years, but did manage to play 29 games for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in the Premier League last season before suffering his fracture.
Still just 25 years old, Wilshere has a further year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.