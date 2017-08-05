XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/08/2017 - 19:13 BST

Leeds United Target Confirmed As Available For Right Price

 




Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint can leave Ashton Gate for the right price, but has closed the door on full-back Joe Bryan departing to Championship rivals.

Harry Redknapp's Birmingham recently had a double bid for Flint and Bryan rejected, while Leeds have also been linked with holding an interest in the pair.




Johnson chose to start with centre-back Flint on the bench for Bristol City's 3-1 win over Barnsley at Ashton Gate on Saturday, though the defender was brought on with eight minutes left; Bryan completed all 90 minutes of the contest.

The Robins manager is clear that Flint can leave this month if the price is right, but says Bryan will not strengthen Championship rivals.
 


Johnson said to the press after the match: "The owner has said Joe Bryan is not for sale in the Championship.

"And Aden Flint would only be available at the right price."

The ball is now firmly in the court of Flint's suitors to make an offer which Bristol City consider acceptable for the 28-year-old centre-back.

Flint played in all 46 of the Robins' Championship matches last term.
 