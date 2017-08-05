Leeds United Target Confirmed As Available For Right Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint can leave Ashton Gate for the right price, but has closed the door on full-back Joe Bryan departing to Championship rivals.



Harry Redknapp's Birmingham recently had a double bid for Flint and Bryan rejected, while Leeds have also been linked with holding an interest in the pair.











Johnson chose to start with centre-back Flint on the bench for Bristol City's 3-1 win over Barnsley at Ashton Gate on Saturday, though the defender was brought on with eight minutes left; Bryan completed all 90 minutes of the contest.



The Robins manager is clear that Flint can leave this month if the price is right, but says Bryan will not strengthen Championship rivals.





Johnson said to the press after the match: "The owner has said Joe Bryan is not for sale in the Championship .