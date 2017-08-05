XRegister
05/08/2017 - 11:41 BST

Marseille Wriggle Into Pole Position For Aston Villa Defender

 




Marseille are in advanced negotiations to secure the signature of defender Jordan Amavi from Aston Villa this summer.

Amavi came close to joining Sevilla earlier this summer but the Spanish outfit called off the transfer with suggestions that he failed a medical.




The player and Aston Villa furiously refused the noises that came out of Sevilla but the defender could be finally on his way out of Villa Park in the transfer window.

Marseille are in pole position to secure his signature and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are close to getting a deal over the line with the Championship outfit.
 


Amavi is expected to join Marseille on an initial loan deal with the French club reserving the option of signing him on permanent contract for a fee of around €10m.  

Fiorentina have also been in talks with his representatives and even Nice are interested in signing Amavi as a replacement for Inter Milan bound Dalbert this summer.

However, Marseille remain the favourites to sign him as the player is intrigued by the project on offer and is keener on joining the Stade Velodrome side at the moment.
 