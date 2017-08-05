Newcastle United Target Offered To Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have been offered the opportunity to sign Newcastle United target Lucas Perez, who is desperate to exit Arsenal.



Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but played very little football last season and is desperate to end his nightmare time with the Gunners this month.











The striker has been clear about leaving the club and, while Deportivo have been trying to re-sign him and Sevilla also want to welcome him back to Spain, he has been linked with a Premier League stay with Newcastle.



However, Perez could move to Italy this summer as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have been offered the chance to sign the striker from Arsenal this summer.





The Giallorossi are in the market for attackers and the club are considering taking up the option of trying to sign the 28-year-old Spaniard from the north London club this month.

Arsenal are aware that Perez has no plans to continue at the Emirates Stadium and are looking to earn a fee of around €15m from his sale.



They are waiting for suitors to meet their asking price and it remains to be seen whether Roma are one of the clubs who eventually try to rescue Perez from England this summer.

