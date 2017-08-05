Southampton Agree Fee For Everton, Stoke and West Ham Target Mario Lemina

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have beaten off competition from Stoke City, Everton and West Ham United to reach an agreement with Juventus for midfielder Mario Lemina.



The Gabon international was used only sparingly by Juventus last season and has been keen to move on this summer for more first team football.











A clutch of Premier League clubs have been chasing Lemina, but it is Southampton who have managed to find an agreement with Juventus and the transfer is expected to be completed quickly.



According to Sky Italia, the Saints will pay €18m plus a further €2m in bonus payments to take Lemina to St. Mary's.





The midfielder is expected to have a medical with Southampton on Monday as the deal races towards its conclusion .