Southampton Push Into Mix For Everton, Stoke and West Ham Target

Mauricio Pellegrino has pushed Southampton into the transfer mix for West Ham, Everton and Stoke City midfield target Mario Lemina.



The 23-year-old Gabon midfielder is looking to leave Juventus this summer for more first team opportunities and has been attracting heavy interest from Premier League clubs.











West Ham have been keeping tabs on him, while Stoke City have even tabled a bid for the player and have requested a meeting with Juventus officials imminently.



Added to the mix, Everton have also been keen on Lemina and have been in talks with the player’s entourage over a move to Goodison Park, but it seems one more Premier League club are also keen on him.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Southampton have entered the chase for the Juventus midfielder on the prodding of their new manager Pellegrino, who is a fan of the former Marseille man.

The Southampton boss is looking for midfield reinforcements in the last month of the transfer window and Lemina is one of the players he is keen to sign for the Saints.



Juventus are prepared to listen to offers for Lemina, but have fixed an asking price of €20m for the former Marseille midfield operator.



He has a contract until 2020 with the Italian champions.

