Super Agent Trying To Convince Diego Costa To Join AC Milan

Super agent Jorge Mendes is trying to convince Diego Costa to consider making a move to AC Milan in the final month of the transfer window.



The Spain international’s camp have made it clear that he is going to put in a transfer request to force his way out of Chelsea, who he feels have disrespected him by supporting Antonio Conte’s actions.











And Costa has also been insistent on only considering offers from his former club Atletico Madrid and is desperate to move back to Spain in the summer transfer window.



AC Milan have also been interested in signing him, but Costa is adamant about only joining Atletico Madrid and is refusing to entertain other options in the market.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, super agent Mendes has continued to bat for AC Milan and is pleading with the striker to consider moving to Italy this month.

He has warned the striker he could miss out on the World Cup next year if he joins Atletico Madrid as he won’t be able to play for his new club until January because of their transfer ban.



However, Costa has so far remained unmoved and a move to AC Milan could only be possible if he has a change of heart in the coming month as the transfer window draws to a close.

