Tottenham’s Josh Onomah Vows To Make Mark At Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Josh Onomah has revealed that he is well aware of the fact that his new side Aston Villa are looking to gain promotion this season and he is focused on helping them achieve that feat.



The 20-year-old, a product of Tottenham's youth academy, was snapped up on a season-long loan by the Championship side on Friday, but not before he signed a new four-year contract with his parent club.











Now he is at Villa Park, the youngster said that he can't wait to get started with his new club.



On the club's and his goal for next season, the midfielder said that it will be to achieve promotion and he will do anything that he can to help.





“I can’t wait to get started", Onomah told his new club's official website.

“This is a huge football club and I want to really make my mark here and prove to be a player the manager can rely on.



“I know that promotion is the aim and I am here to help us achieve that.”



Onomah progressed through Tottenham's youth academy before being promoted to senior level in 2015 and made his debut in an FA Cup third round match against Burnley the same year.



He was also an important member of England's Under-20 World Cup winning squad and also won the European Under-17 Championship with his country in 2014.

