Alexandre Lacazette Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: FA Community Shield

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially confirmed their side and substitutes to take on Chelsea at Wembley in the Community Shield this afternoon.



Arsene Wenger led the Gunners to success in the FA Cup last season and then put pen to paper on a new contract, with the Frenchman stating his belief that he has a potential title-winning crop on his hands.











The first signs of the truth of that statement may come this afternoon as his team battle champions Chelsea. For the game, Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while at the back he picks a three of Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker and Nacho Monreal. Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka will look to protect the backline, with Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as wing-backs. Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck play just off Alexandre Lacazette.



If the Arsenal manager needs to change things then he can call for Olivier Giroud off the bench, while Theo Walcott offers pace for the French boss to use.



Arsenal Team vs Chelsea



Cech, Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Bellerin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Iwobi, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Kolasinac, Willock, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Giroud

