06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/08/2017 - 12:25 BST

Alfredo Morelos On Bench – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for their first game of the new Scottish Premiership season, away at Fir Park against Motherwell.

The Gers suffered humiliation in the Europa League earlier this summer when knocked out by Luxembourg-based Progres Niederkorn, meaning the pressure is on manager Pedro Caixinha to make a good league start.




Caixinha will be without full-back James Tavernier and midfielder Niko Kranjcar, who are both out injured. The Portuguese goes with Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing is Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso. Josh Windass is handed a start in midfield, as is Ryan Jack, while Daniel Candeias and Graham Dorrans both play. Kenny Miller and Eduardo Herrera carry the attacking threat.

On the bench, Caixinha can call for Dalcio if he needs to inject pace into the game, while young Alfredo Morelos is another option.

 


Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Foderingham, Hodson, Cardoso, Alves, Wallace, Dorrans, Windass, Candeias, Jack, Miller, Herrera

Substitutes: Alnwick, Tavernier, Wilson, Dalcio, Morelos, Holt, Pena
 