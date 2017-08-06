Alvaro Morata On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: FA Community Shield

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their starting team and substitutes to take on Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield this afternoon.



The Blues won the Premier League title last term and will be keen to lay down a strong marker of their intention to defend their crown by making short work of Arsenal at the national stadium.











Diego Costa is absent for Chelsea after manager Antonio Conte told he him can leave, while Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko both miss out due to a lack of match fitness. Conte has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill, while Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. Cesc Fabregas slots into midfield with N'Golo Kante, and Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro Rodriguez carry the attacking threat.



If Conte needs to shake things up then he can turn to new signing Alvaro Morata off the bench, while Antonio Rudiger is a defensive option.



Chelsea Team vs Arsenal



Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Scott, Boga, Musonda, Morata

