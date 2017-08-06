Celtic To Miss Out On Patrick Roberts, Winger Bound For Ligue 1 Club

Follow @insidefutbol





French Ligue 1 side Nice are in the process of working to finalise the loan of Patrick Roberts from Manchester City.



Roberts spent 18 months on loan at Celtic recently, a spell which finished at the end of last season and he has been linked with a potential return to Brendan Rodgers' side.











But Celtic look set to miss out on re-signing the winger as he looks to be on his way to France.



According to French daily the Nice-Matin, Nice are in the process of working overtime to finalise Roberts' move from Manchester City and are working to get the deal done in time to register him for the Champions League.





Nice are due to play Napoli in their Champions League playoff round tie and want to register Roberts in their squad, which must be submitted by midnight on Monday