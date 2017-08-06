Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their team and substitutes to take on Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium in their opening game of the new Championship campaign.



The Whites narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season and new owner Andrea Radrizzani has set a top six finish as the minimum expected of head coach Thomas Christiansen.











To tackle the newly promoted Trotters, Christiansen goes with Felix Wiedwald in goal, which the central defensive pairing is Matthew Pennington and Liam Cooper. At full-back, the Dane selects Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling, while midfield sees Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips selected. Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe sit behind target man Chris Wood.



If Christiansen needs to make changes to his line-up, he can turn to forward Samu Saiz, while Caleb Ekuban is also available as an attacking option.



Christiansen has not included Liam Bridcutt, Marcus Antonsson or Souleymane Doukara in the matchday squad.



Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers



Wiedwald, Berardi, Cooper, Pennington, Ayling, O'Kane, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood



Substitutes: Green, Anita, Saiz, Sacko, Shaughnessy, Klich, Ekuban

