XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2017 - 15:32 BST

Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their team and substitutes to take on Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium in their opening game of the new Championship campaign.

The Whites narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season and new owner Andrea Radrizzani has set a top six finish as the minimum expected of head coach Thomas Christiansen.




To tackle the newly promoted Trotters, Christiansen goes with Felix Wiedwald in goal, which the central defensive pairing is Matthew Pennington and Liam Cooper. At full-back, the Dane selects Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling, while midfield sees Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips selected. Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe sit behind target man Chris Wood.

If Christiansen needs to make changes to his line-up, he can turn to forward Samu Saiz, while Caleb Ekuban is also available as an attacking option.

Christiansen has not included Liam Bridcutt, Marcus Antonsson or Souleymane Doukara in the matchday squad.

 


Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers

Wiedwald, Berardi, Cooper, Pennington, Ayling, O'Kane, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe, Wood

Substitutes: Green, Anita, Saiz, Sacko, Shaughnessy, Klich, Ekuban
 