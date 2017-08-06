I’m Very Surprised – Leeds United Legend Stunned As Thomas Christiansen Leaves Whites Star Out

Leeds United legend Ian Harte has expressed bemusement over why midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was omitted from the Whites' matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.
Vieira was a sensational find for Leeds last term and won praise for his performances despite his tender years.
However, he was not included in the matchday 18 when Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen named his squad for Sunday's 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers, raising eyebrows from a number of fans.
Whites legend Harte is also surprised Vieira was not included and dubbed him "vitally important" to Leeds.
He wrote on Twitter: "Very surprised that Ronaldo Vieira wasn't involved today.
"A top Leeds United talent that is vitally important to the squad."
All eyes will now be on whether Christiansen involves Vieira this coming Wednesday evening when Leeds play host to League Two side Port Vale in an EFL Cup tie they will be expected to comfortably win.
The Whites then play their first home Championship game of the season next weekend when they welcome Preston North End to Elland Road.