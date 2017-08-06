XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2017 - 21:29 BST

I’m Very Surprised – Leeds United Legend Stunned As Thomas Christiansen Leaves Whites Star Out

 




Leeds United legend Ian Harte has expressed bemusement over why midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was omitted from the Whites' matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.

Vieira was a sensational find for Leeds last term and won praise for his performances despite his tender years.




However, he was not included in the matchday 18 when Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen named his squad for Sunday's 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers, raising eyebrows from a number of fans.

Whites legend Harte is also surprised Vieira was not included and dubbed him "vitally important" to Leeds.
 


He wrote on Twitter: "Very surprised that Ronaldo Vieira wasn't involved today.

"A top Leeds United talent that is vitally important to the squad."

All eyes will now be on whether Christiansen involves Vieira this coming Wednesday evening when Leeds play host to League Two side Port Vale in an EFL Cup tie they will be expected to comfortably win.

The Whites then play their first home Championship game of the season next weekend when they welcome Preston North End to Elland Road.
 