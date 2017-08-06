I’m Very Surprised – Leeds United Legend Stunned As Thomas Christiansen Leaves Whites Star Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Ian Harte has expressed bemusement over why midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was omitted from the Whites' matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.



Vieira was a sensational find for Leeds last term and won praise for his performances despite his tender years.











However, he was not included in the matchday 18 when Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen named his squad for Sunday's 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers, raising eyebrows from a number of fans.



Whites legend Harte is also surprised Vieira was not included and dubbed him "vitally important" to Leeds.





He wrote on Twitter: "Very surprised that Ronaldo Vieira wasn't involved today.