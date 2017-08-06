Jurgen Klopp’s Interest In Athletic Bilbao Forward Moves Up Notch

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and could move to take him to Anfield if Philippe Coutinho is sold to Barcelona, it has been speculated.



Klopp is a long term admirer of Williams, but his interest is again coming to the fore, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.











Williams put his talents on display in front of Klopp during Saturday's friendly clash in Dublin between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao, which the Reds won 3-1.



Athletic Bilbao's goal came courtesy of Williams, as he further boosted his stock with the German boss.





Athletic Bilbao are calm over the forward's future, but it has been speculated Liverpool could make a move for Williams if they sell Coutinho to Barcelona .