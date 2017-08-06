XRegister
06 October 2016

06/08/2017 - 19:49 BST

Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Comments On Injured Duo After Win At Bolton

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen says injured pair Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington will be assessed on Monday after the duo were forced off in the course of Sunday's 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers.

Full-back Berardi was replaced by Vurnon Anita in the 38th minute at the Macron Stadium, while Connor Shaughnessy came on for Pennington in the 64th minute of the Championship fixture.




Goals from Kalvin Phillips (two) and Chris Wood, all in the first half, proved too much for Bolton to cope with despite Leeds having to survive a late onslaught from the hosts.

With defensive resources already stretched at Elland Road, there are fears over Berardi and Pennington, and Christiansen says Leeds will check on the pair on Monday.
 


"We were forced into changes with Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington. We will see how they are tomorrow", he told LUTV.

On the game in general, Christiansen felt it was a tough affair and expressed his pleasure at having been able to start the new season with a win.

"It was a tricky game and it is always difficult away from home. It is good to come away with three points.

"We have to enjoy the three points, it is a good start to the season", he added.

Leeds are next in action in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening when they welcome Port Vale to Elland Road.
 