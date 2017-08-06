XRegister
06 October 2016

06/08/2017 - 20:39 BST

Liverpool Board Accept Philippe Coutinho Offer Despite Guaranteeing No Sale To Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool's board have accepted an offer of €100m for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, despite manager Jurgen Klopp having been promised the Brazilian would not be sold, it is claimed.

Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Coutinho and are oozing confidence that the midfielder will be presented as the club's latest signing over the course of the week.




The Catalans sent a high-powered delegation to England for talks with Liverpool and it is claimed their efforts have bore fruit.

Indeed, according to French outlet Yahoo Sports France, Liverpool's board have accepted the proposal of €100m from Barcelona for Coutinho.
 


How the matter sits with Klopp is unclear as it is claimed Liverpool gave the German a guarantee that Coutinho would not be sold.

Klopp has been clear about his desire to keep hold of Coutinho and replacing the Brazilian with less than a month left in the transfer window will be a tall order for the Reds.

Clubs will also know Liverpool will have banked €100m for the midfielder and are likely to adjust their prices accordingly.

Barcelona are under pressure to make signings after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m.
 