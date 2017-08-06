Liverpool Board Accept Philippe Coutinho Offer Despite Guaranteeing No Sale To Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool's board have accepted an offer of €100m for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, despite manager Jurgen Klopp having been promised the Brazilian would not be sold, it is claimed.



Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Coutinho and are oozing confidence that the midfielder will be presented as the club's latest signing over the course of the week.











The Catalans sent a high-powered delegation to England for talks with Liverpool and it is claimed their efforts have bore fruit.



Indeed, according to French outlet Yahoo Sports France, Liverpool's board have accepted the proposal of €100m from Barcelona for Coutinho.





How the matter sits with Klopp is unclear as it is claimed Liverpool gave the German a guarantee that Coutinho would not be sold.