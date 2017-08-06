Liverpool Look Within Premier League For Philippe Coutinho Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are looking at West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish daily AS.



Coutinho appears to be on his way to Barcelona for a fee of around €100m, with the Brazilian midfielder keen to make the move and the Catalans confident of getting their man.











Liverpool are expected to press the accelerator on a replacement for Coutinho with the Premier League season just a week away from starting.



The Reds are looking at Argentine schemer Lanzini as an option to arrive at Anfield, though it is unclear just how willing to sell the Hammers will be.





Lanzini made 35 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season, allowing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to see him in action on a regular basis.