XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2017 - 21:05 BST

Liverpool Look Within Premier League For Philippe Coutinho Replacement

 




Liverpool are looking at West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish daily AS.

Coutinho appears to be on his way to Barcelona for a fee of around €100m, with the Brazilian midfielder keen to make the move and the Catalans confident of getting their man.




Liverpool are expected to press the accelerator on a replacement for Coutinho with the Premier League season just a week away from starting.

The Reds are looking at Argentine schemer Lanzini as an option to arrive at Anfield, though it is unclear just how willing to sell the Hammers will be.
 


Lanzini made 35 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season, allowing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to see him in action on a regular basis.

The 24-year-old is under contract with West Ham until the summer of 2020 and in total has made 73 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists.

Liverpool may have to pay a premium to land Lanzini as West Ham will be aware of the size of fee the Reds will bank from Barcelona for Coutinho.
 