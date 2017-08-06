XRegister
06/08/2017 - 11:20 BST

Liverpool Ready With Substantial Bid For French Midfielder

 




Liverpool are willing to pay €17m to tempt Rennes into selling midfielder Benjamin Andre.

The Reds have brought in just three new players this summer in the shape of Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke, and boss Jurgen Klopp hinted on Saturday his side's recruitment could be at an end.




But Liverpool hold an interest in 27-year-old midfielder Andre could yet yet take him to Anfield this summer.

According to French daily Telegramme, Liverpool could pay €17m to convince Rennes into selling a player who is under contract at the French side until the summer of 2022.
 


Andre is a key man for Rennes and the Ligue 1 club are not keen on allowing him to leave.

But Rennes will know selling Andre for €17m would mean a big profit as the midfielder arrived at the club on a free transfer in 2014 from Ajaccio.

Andre has been capped by France at Under-21 level, but is yet to manage a senior international debut for Les Bleus.
 