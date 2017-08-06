Liverpool Unmoved On Philippe Coutinho Despite Barcelona Efforts

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have not yet changed their no-sale stance on Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Catalan giants are working hard on a deal to take Coutinho to the Camp Nou and have already been given the green light by the player, who is willing to make the move to Spain.











Barcelona are confident they can reach an agreement with Liverpool and armed with €222m from Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain are in a position to spend big.



But Liverpool's stance has not changed and the Merseyside giants are clear they do not want to sell the Brazilian.





Barcelona are expected to step up their efforts to convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho and may hope the player's desire to move to the Camp Nou is a deciding factor .