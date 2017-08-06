No Liverpool Approach Yet For Ajax Star Hakim Ziyech

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have not made an approach to sign Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech despite claims that the Reds are moving to snap him up as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.



Ziyech impressed for Ajax last term as the Dutch giants reached the final of the Europa League, where they came up short against Manchester United.











Liverpool are increasingly being tipped to sell Coutinho to Barcelona and 24-year-old Ziyech is touted as a replacement.



But according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Liverpool have not made an approach for the Morocco international.





And it is claimed that Ajax's stance on Ziyech is that he is not for sale.