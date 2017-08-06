PHOTO: Leeds United Fans Made Bolton Feel Like Home Game Says Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Eunan O'Kane has hailed the travelling Leeds United support and says Sunday's Championship game at the Macron Stadium against Bolton Wanderers felt like a home match at points.



Leeds ran out 3-2 winners over the newly promoted team in what was Thomas Christiansen's first competitive game as head coach.











Kalvin Phillips scored a brace, celebrating signing a new contract in style, while Chris Wood also got on the scoresheet as he picked up where he left off last season.



O'Kane lined up in midfield alongside Phillips and saluted the midfielder, while also praising the fans for raising the decibel levels.



Great to get off to a winning start. Buzzing for KP. Our fans never disappoint, felt like a home game at times today. Thank you #MOT pic.twitter.com/iTzaPzIlke — Eunan O'Kane (@eunan10) August 6, 2017



