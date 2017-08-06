This Is What We Must Still Learn – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Following Win At Motherwell

Pedro Caixinha believes his Rangers side need to learn to control games more, but is pleased with a 2-1 win at Motherwell in their opening Scottish Premiership match.
Rangers got off to the perfect start at Fir Park when after just four minutes Graham Dorrans saw his effort deflected into the back of the net, while it could then have been two after Josh Windass hit the post and the bar.
But five minutes before half time Ben Heneghan headed the hosts level, making sure it was 1-1 at the break.
Rangers did not have to wait too long to go back in front though and just before the hour mark, Louis Moult elbowed Fabio Cardoso in the penalty area, giving Dorrans the chance to fire the Gers in front from the spot and he made no mistake.
Motherwell had chances to level, but could not take them and Rangers got to a winning start, picking up all three points.
Caixinha was pleased, but believes a number of players in his side who are new to Scottish football need to realise that games must be dominated by the Gers, otherwise there will be tougher challenges ahead.
"I'm happy with the team overall, but we need to be a little bit more efficient in the last zone", he told Rangers TV.
"We also need to control the game a little bit more because the majority of the boys played their first Scottish game today, but they need to understand that it's like this.
"So if you let the opponents play according to the way they play, their style and identity, we are going to have some difficulties like this.
"It's important to understand that we need to have the ball, to control the game, to take them out of their rhythm and that's something to learn for a team that still have a lot of growing in front of us.
"But the most important thing was taking the three points", he added.
Rangers now have a run of three games in a row at Ibrox to look forward to, starting with a Scottish League Cup meeting with Dunfermline on Wednesday night.