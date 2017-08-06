This Is What We Must Still Learn – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Following Win At Motherwell

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha believes his Rangers side need to learn to control games more, but is pleased with a 2-1 win at Motherwell in their opening Scottish Premiership match.



Rangers got off to the perfect start at Fir Park when after just four minutes Graham Dorrans saw his effort deflected into the back of the net, while it could then have been two after Josh Windass hit the post and the bar.











But five minutes before half time Ben Heneghan headed the hosts level, making sure it was 1-1 at the break.



Rangers did not have to wait too long to go back in front though and just before the hour mark, Louis Moult elbowed Fabio Cardoso in the penalty area, giving Dorrans the chance to fire the Gers in front from the spot and he made no mistake.





Motherwell had chances to level, but could not take them and Rangers got to a winning start, picking up all three points .