Tottenham Hotspur’s Winger Target Hopes Poised To End

Follow @insidefutbol





Suso will not be moving to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after his agent thrashed out an agreement on a new contract with AC Milan.



The Spanish winger has been aiming to stay at the Rossoneri, but progress on a new contract was slow and Tottenham have taken an interest throughout the summer, as Mauricio Pochettino looked at taking the former Liverpool man back to the Premier League.











But Suso, who was also wanted by Roma, appears poised to stay at AC Milan and sign a new contract.



The Spaniard's agent Alessandro Lucci has reached an agreement with AC Milan over a new four-year contract, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.





Suso will net €2.5m per season for agreeding to stay in Milan and signing a new contract will end speculation he could head elsewhere .