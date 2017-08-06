XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2017 - 15:25 BST

Tottenham Hotspur’s Winger Target Hopes Poised To End

 




Suso will not be moving to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after his agent thrashed out an agreement on a new contract with AC Milan.

The Spanish winger has been aiming to stay at the Rossoneri, but progress on a new contract was slow and Tottenham have taken an interest throughout the summer, as Mauricio Pochettino looked at taking the former Liverpool man back to the Premier League.




But Suso, who was also wanted by Roma, appears poised to stay at AC Milan and sign a new contract.

The Spaniard's agent Alessandro Lucci has reached an agreement with AC Milan over a new four-year contract, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.
 


Suso will net €2.5m per season for agreeding to stay in Milan and signing a new contract will end speculation he could head elsewhere.

Still just 23 years old, Suso featured regularly for the Rossoneri last term and made 34 appearances in Serie A, scoring seven goals and chipping in with a further nine assists for his team-mates.

Suso made 21 appearances for Liverpool during the course of his stay in England.
 