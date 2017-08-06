XRegister
06/08/2017 - 21:14 BST

What A Man – Rangers Star Hails Andy Halliday’s Gers Dedication

 




Josh Windass has hailed Andy Halliday for his commitment to supporting Rangers even from far flung Azerbaijan.

Halliday is under contract at Ibrox, but departed to Azerbaijani giants Gabala on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.




A boyhood Rangers fan, Halliday continues to follow his side and was pictured at a supporters' club in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a Rangers shirt on and ready to take in the Gers' game against Motherwell on Sunday.

Windass was impressed with the photograph and wrote: "What a man."
 


Halliday saw Rangers run out 2-1 winners over Motherwell at Fir Park to get their Scottish Premiership season off to a positive start.

The midfielder himself has already enjoyed European action with Gabala this season, turning out on four occasions in the Europa League qualifiers, but being unable to help the Azerbaijani side progress past the third qualifying round, with Greek giants Panathinaikos too strong.

Halliday has 90 appearances for Rangers to his name, with 15 goals scored, and the midfielder is likely to be hoping he has not played his last match for his beloved Gers.
 