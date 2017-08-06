What A Man – Rangers Star Hails Andy Halliday’s Gers Dedication

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has hailed Andy Halliday for his commitment to supporting Rangers even from far flung Azerbaijan.



Halliday is under contract at Ibrox, but departed to Azerbaijani giants Gabala on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.











A boyhood Rangers fan, Halliday continues to follow his side and was pictured at a supporters' club in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a Rangers shirt on and ready to take in the Gers' game against Motherwell on Sunday.



Windass was impressed with the photograph and wrote: "What a man."



Andy Watching the bears. What a guy 🇬🇧🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/PXhsB6bDB9 — Paul (@Paul_brennan18) August 6, 2017



Halliday saw Rangers run out 2-1 winners over Motherwell at Fir Park to get their Scottish Premiership season off to a positive start.