You’ve Now Seen It – Arsene Wenger Purrs Over Alexandre Lacazette As Arsenal Beat Chelsea

Arsene Wenger believes Alexandre Lacazette showed how he is gaining in strength week by week by helping Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.



Chelsea took the lead just after half time through Victor Moses, but had Pedro Rodriguez sent off in the 80th minute, while Sead Kolasinac then levelled matters two minutes later.











The pair could not be split and penalties were needed, with the new ABBA system used and Arsenal running out 4-1 winners.



Arsenal had the first piece of silverware of the season and big-money summer signing Lacazette clocked up 66 minutes before being replaced by countryman Olivier Giroud.





Wenger was pleased with what he saw from Lacazette and believes it is clear the former Lyon man is getting up to speed .