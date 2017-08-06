You’ve Now Seen It – Arsene Wenger Purrs Over Alexandre Lacazette As Arsenal Beat Chelsea

Arsene Wenger believes Alexandre Lacazette showed how he is gaining in strength week by week by helping Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.
Chelsea took the lead just after half time through Victor Moses, but had Pedro Rodriguez sent off in the 80th minute, while Sead Kolasinac then levelled matters two minutes later.
The pair could not be split and penalties were needed, with the new ABBA system used and Arsenal running out 4-1 winners.
Arsenal had the first piece of silverware of the season and big-money summer signing Lacazette clocked up 66 minutes before being replaced by countryman Olivier Giroud.
Wenger was pleased with what he saw from Lacazette and believes it is clear the former Lyon man is getting up to speed.
"Lacazette is getting stronger every week and I believe today it’s the first time that you’ve seen that physically", the Arsenal boss said via his club's site.
"He still needs to adapt to the intensity of the game, but overall in the first half he had very interesting movements and I believe that from what we see today, he will become stronger and stronger and he had a very interesting game", Wenger added.
Arsenal will kick off their Premier League campaign by playing host to Leicester City on Friday night and all eyes will be on whether Lacazette is handed his league debut in the fixture.