06 October 2016

07/08/2017 - 12:33 BST

Allsvenskan Club Working On Deal For Leeds United Outcast Marcus Antonsson

 




Kalmar are working on a deal to re-sign Marcus Antonsson from Leeds United.

The Swedish top flight club sold Antonsson to Leeds last summer and at the time of his departure he was the top scorer in the Allsvenskan.




But things have not worked out at Elland Road for the striker and he is firmly out of favour with new head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Christiansen consistently overlooked Antonsson in pre-season and the Swede was not in the matchday squad of 18 for Sunday's 3-2 win away at Bolton Wanderers.
 


Kalmar have noted Antonsson's situation at Leeds and, according to P4 Kalmar, are working on a deal to try to re-sign him from Leeds.

The Swedish side may have to pull out all the stops to convince Antonsson to make the move even if they can agree a deal with Leeds for the striker.

Antonsson has been clear that he does not want to call time on his English adventure yet and wants to give it his best shot to make the grade at Elland Road.
 