07/08/2017 - 12:04 BST

Bad News For Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Leeds In Ryan Kent Hunt As Liverpool Official Makes Germany Trip

 




Liverpool are weighing up sending Ben Woodburn and Ryan Kent on loan to Bundesliga club Hannover 96.

Kent shone last term on loan in the Championship with Barnsley, clocking up regular game time, and has been linked with a clutch of Championship clubs this summer, including Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.




But it appears that Liverpool may have different plans for Kent, while highly rated forward Woodburn could accompany the winger on his new adventure.

A Liverpool official has paid a visit to Germany, according to German magazine Kicker, to assess a potential loan move to Hannover 96 for the pair.
 


Julian Ward, who is in Loan Pathways and Football Partnerships Manager at Liverpool, ran the rule over the facilities and conditions which would be on offer for Kent and Woodburn in Germany.

Liverpool will likely want to take into account how much first team football the pair would enjoy in the competitive environment of the Bundesliga.

Hannover are looking to add to their attacking options and snapping up Kent would leave a number of Championship sides disappointed.
 