06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/08/2017 - 10:45 BST

Barcelona Rekindle Interest In Arsenal And Spurs Midfield Target

 




Barcelona have made fresh contact with the representatives of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Michael Seri, as they move towards a potential swoop.

Seri has been attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe this summer, but going into the last few weeks of the window, he remains a Nice player.




Arsenal and Tottenham have been interested in taking him to England and even PSG are reportedly prepared to make a move for him this month, but his link with Barcelona has endured.

The Catalan giants have been interested in the Ivoirian for some time, but they concentrated on signing Marco Verratti from PSG earlier in the summer transfer window.
 


However, their attempts to sign the Italian didn’t yield any results and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have rekindled their interest in the Ivoirian midfielder.  

Barcelona have made fresh contact with the representatives of the player and are discussing the possibility of taking him to the Nou Camp this summer.

Nice are not willing to sell the midfielder for anything less than the €40m release clause they have privately agreed with Seri, but after selling Neymar for a world record figure of €222m, Barcelona have the means to make a deal happen.

The French side rejected offers from Roma for Seri earlier this summer.
 