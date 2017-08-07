XRegister
06 October 2016

07/08/2017 - 11:32 BST

Further Bid Talk For Leeds United Targets Rubbished

 




No further bids for Birmingham City and Leeds United linked pair Aden Flint and Joe Bryan have been received by Bristol City, despite speculation to the contrary.

Flint has been strongly linked with leaving Ashton Gate this summer and Bristol City have already knocked back an offer for the defender and his team-mate Bryan from Birmingham City.




Robins boss Lee Johnson has made clear that Flint can leave for the right price and Leeds' need for another centre-back only became more apparent over the weekend as they lost Matthew Pennington to injury against Bolton Wanderers.

It has been speculated further bids have been made for the pair, but according to former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen, no new offers have been received by the Robins.
 


With less than a month left in the transfer window, matters are heating up in the market.

While the Robins do not want to sell Bryan, they are willing to let Flint go for the right price.

Bryan played in the club's Championship opener at the weekend, while Flint came on off the bench.
 